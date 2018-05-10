Rudean McClure Davis, died May 7, 2018, in Waco, Texas. She was born on November 19, 1927 to O.B. McClure and Martha Adeline Dugan in Davidson, Oklahoma on the family Oklahoma Lottery Land drawing in 1910. She was the youngest of 6 siblings, which have preceded her in death: Charlie McClure, Ethel Basinger, Floyd McClure, Rob McClure, Bertha Hagy and Oleta Muret.
Rudean has been an influence in the many jobs and roles in this earthly journey. She visited Yugoslavia in the 70’s and discovered different cultures, housewife, homemaker, PTA, furniture and clothing at the Dallas World Market, Yugoteck Furniture, Deskin & Derrick Oil, Runaway Bay Realty, Merrill Lynch, and also an ESL teacher.
She married James William Davis on November 19, 1943 and celebrated 56 years of marriage. They had five children that married, produced 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Children are Jimmy Wayne and Sue Davis of Mart, TX, Janet Ruth & Jim Mitchell of Marlin, TX, Joyce Elaine & Dennis Little of Sanger, TX, Gary Ray and Trudy Davis of Galveston, TX, and preceded in death Bobby Joe Davis.
Eleven Grandchildren and spouses: Crystal and Chris Dodds of San Antonio, TX; Eric and Kallie Davis of Waco, TX; Kim and Derek Johnson of Greece; Jamey and Lindy Mitchell of Magnolia, TX; Jessica Little Sharp of Sanger, TX; Amy Little of Alameda, CA.; Dennis Little Jr. of Denton, TX; Bobby Joe Davis Jr. of Baytown, TX; Rebecca Davis of PA; Deen Davis of Galveston, TX; Larry and Janice Johnson of Mont Belleview, TX. Nineteen Great-Grandchildren: Chase , Cannon, Catherine, Casey, Camp, Callie, Andrew, Ian, Summer, Lance, Soren, Lillian, Levi, Raylee, Dorothy, Meredith, Addie, Raven, and Bobby Joe III.
What a wonderful legacy and footprint she has left for future generations. Burial will be Friday 11, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fredrick Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Deen Davis, Eric Davis, Chris Dobbs, Jamey Mitchell, Dennis Little, Jr., Bobby Joe Davis, Jr., and her Great Grandsons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.