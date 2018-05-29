Margaret E. Lauzon, 94, of La Marque passed away on Monday, May 28, 2018 in Texas City. She was born on February 26, 1924 in Lake Arthur, Louisiana to Placide and Virginia Guidry.
Margaret was a lifelong resident of La Marque, a member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church for 69 years, a member of the Elks Lodge #126, was the President of Mainland Elks Ladies Auxiliary #2141, served as the President of the Hospital Auxiliary for 2 years and was a member for 15 years and she was also a member of the Ladies Altar Guild.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Francine Farmer, sisters: Julia, Jeanelle and Ozite; her brothers: James, Dallas, Joe and Alvin; her grandchildren: Christopher, Wendy and Dylan.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, F. Wiley “Chubby” Lauzon of La Marque, daughter Shelly and husband Ted L. Foster, Jr. of Santa Fe; grandchildren Tristan, Shelby and Carlo and her great grandchildren Hollie and Taylor.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in La Marque with Father Bob Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Walter Pennington, Preston Forester, Carlo Crutchfield, Tony Julian, Justin Dawson and Paul Rogers. Honorary Pallbearer will be Red Hilburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.