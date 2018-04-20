SANTA FE—Myrtle Joyce Longcoy, 87, of Santa Fe, recently residing at Serenity Gardens in Dickinson, Texas passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Serenity Gardens.
Myrtle Joyce was born and raised in Monticello, Arkansas by her father Jessie Lawrence and mother Clara Bell Blackwell-Wright. She was brought up learning the trade of horse/mule training and rodeo by her beloved father. She had a love for her horses and riding for the Drew county Rodeo where she was rodeo queen for several years in a row. After graduating High school a year early, she proceeded to continue her education at University of Arkansas. It was at the University where she met and married the love of her life. John Scott Longcoy and Myrtle Joyce were married on February 24, 1950 in Monticello. Together they moved to Houston, Texas in 1959 with the first of their three children and the fourth shortly after. Joyce was a mother of five in 1960. They settled in Santa Fe, Texas around 1964. After staying home and raising her children, Myrtle Joyce went to work as the Deputy District Clerk for Galveston County for 23 years until she retired in 1997. She had a passion for the law and was well known for her fiery personality while running the office and the judge’s offices.
After retiring, her passion for Genealogy increased as she spent most of her time researching her family trees. She had an entire room filled with her work, as she built a guide to show her linage to the famous Wright Brother’s and even Pocahontas. She was an avid crocheter, loved to sew, and read hundreds of books. She loved a good romance novel but couldn’t put down a true crime book. She was a long-time member of the local Catholic Church, Our Lady of Lourdes. After 60 years of marriage, John Scott passed away on April 10, 2010. Myrtle Joyce spent her remaining time with the loves of her life, her children. Myrtle was a passionate woman who loved her children and spent her lifetime making sure they all got along as best as she could.
Myrtle Joyce is survived by her children: Lawrence Wayne and wife Laura Jo, Charles Craig “Chuck” and wife Theresa, John Daniel “Danny”, Tina Marie, and Debra Ann. Her grandchildren: Lauren Annette, Jeffery Michael, David Wayne, Charles “Scott”, Christi “Dawn” & husband Rusty, Michael Steven and wife Tara, Eric Scott, and Sean David. Her great-grandchildren include Dylan Scott, Bruce Edward, Christian “Blayke”, Hailey Brooke, Kase Kayden, Jaxson Francis, and Ella Lynn.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Deacon Alvin Lovelady officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Michael Kaufold, Sean Jackson, Rusty Sharp, Scott Longcoy, Jeff Longcoy, and Eric Foster.
Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
The family would like to thank the owners and staff at Serenity Gardens for dedicating their time and hard work in making sure her last few years were as comfortable as possible and taking such wonderful care of her.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to our local VFW.
I am with you always. - Matthew 28:20
