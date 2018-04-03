Eustolia “Tola” Garza, 87, peacefully passed away on April 2, 2018. She was born on August 29, 1930, in Zaragoza, Coahuila, Mexico, to Antonio and Anita Gonzales. She was the youngest of seventeen children.
On April 13, 1947, she married Abel Garza after he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after WW II. They returned to Texas City only to find that two horrific ship explosions had destroyed most of the community. Tola and Abel, and Abel’s family, decided to stay and rebuild Texas City and raise a family. When the eldest of their four children began elementary school, Tola learned English by reading the school books with her son. It wasn’t long before she joined the PTA and helped in all the school events. There were many tamale-making events at her home to raise money for the PTA. The PTA recognized her with a PTA Life-time Membership for her selfless contributions to the PTA. After her youngest child started school, Tola went to work for JC Penney, until she retired after 30 years. Many people still remember and talk about her positive outlook and sunny disposition.
Tola was always involved with all her children’s activities as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, the Brownies, attending her sons’ baseball games, her daughter’s softball games and dance classes and many annual dance recitals. She was also active with LULAC, along with her husband, raising money for scholarships for Galveston County youths.
After her retirement, she continued her involvement in the community by joining the Golden Division of the Chamber of Commerce, taught English as a second-language and for more than ten years she volunteered as a mentor with HOSTS (Helping One Student to Succeed) teaching students on a weekly basis how to read. She also visited elderly relatives and friends that were home bound or needed to be taken to their doctor’s appointments. She enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with her husband. She was always present at her grandchildren’s birthdays, graduations and special events.
Tola was preceded in death by Abel, her husband of 61 years, her son, James; her daughter, Susan Delao; her son-in-law, Joe Delao; her parents and her 16 siblings. She is survived by her sons, Carlos and wife Sylvia, Abel Garza, daughter-in-law Gloria; sisters-in-law, Ernestine Moreno and Hilda Garza. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and relatives.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., followed by a rosary. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal in Texas City, followed by interment at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future, 1700 9th Avenue North, Texas City, Texas 77590, or a charity of your choice.
