Louise Luhning Courtney, 88 of Dickinson, Texas passed away on April 16, 2018.
She was born March 12, 1930 in Itasca, Texas to Curtis and Lillia Courtney. Carrie was a member of First United Methodist Church in Dickinson, Tx. and owner of Luhning Play School & Day Care Center in Dickinson.
Survivors include her daughter, Katherine L. Ward and son, John D. Luhning.
Funeral services will be held at Crowder Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018 with a visitation on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Internment will be at Forest Park East Cemetery.
