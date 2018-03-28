Ted Dewayne Perkins
TEXAS CITY—Ted Dewayne Perkins, 70, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Walter White Jr.
TEXAS CITY—Walter White Jr., 72, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Johnny Ray Bland
GALVESTON—Johnny ray Bland, 54, departed this life on Friday, March 23, 2018, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Lamar Yarbrough
HOUSTON—Lamar Yarbrough, 96, departed this life on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
