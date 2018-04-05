SANTA FE—
Mr. Kendall Cole Riggs passed from this life Tuesday, April 2, 2018, in Santa Fe. Born February 2, 1985 in Texas City, Mr. Riggs had been a lifelong resident of Galveston County. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Kendall enjoyed surf and flounder fishing and playing his guitar.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edison and Dorothy Pourchot, Emil and Getsie Tilitzki.
Survivors include his parents, Tim and Faye Riggs of Santa Fe; wife, Brandi Compean; step-son, Ricky Compean of Santa Fe; step-daughter, Kaydence Compean of Santa Fe; brother, Timmy Riggs and wife, Sylvia of Santa Fe; nephew, Casey Lee Creel.
Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 7, 2018, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, 5400 FM 646 South, Santa Fe, Texas, with Pastor John Newton officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Mayberry, Jr., Daniel Perez, Timmy Riggs, Philip Tilitzki, Matt Wentzel and Derek Yarbrough.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Kendall’s name to Camp Hope – PTSD Foundation of America, 9724 Derrington Road, Houston, Texas, 77064.
