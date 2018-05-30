Lauzon
Funeral services for Margaret Lauzon will be held today at 2 p.m. at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in La Marque. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Morreale
Funeral services for Billie Morreale will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Carter
Funeral services for James Carter will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Davis
Funeral services for Armaretta Davis will be held today at 6 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.