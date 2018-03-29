Mr. James Lee Freeman, 76, of Texas City passed away March 24, 2018.

Services are Monday, April 2, 2018 in the Chapel of Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave., La Marque, 77568.

The viewing begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m., presided over by Pastor Gregory Wyatt.

Ensuing the funeral service, he will be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m.

