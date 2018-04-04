SANTA FE—
Mrs. Eamerlee Gennette (McIntyre) Penn, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed from this life Wednesday, April 4, 2018. She was also known by her friends as “Ruth”. She was 89 years old. Born February 18, 1929 to Eugene and Ida McIntyre. She worked at UTMB in the Hospitality Shop until she retired. She loved to dance, fish, travel with friends; but most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren.
Eamerlee was born in Mississippi, met and married Joseph Neil Penn in 1946. They had four children (Gale, Deborah, Susan and Mark). They moved around a lot, mostly to and from Texas and Mississippi and settled in Santa Fe, Texas in 1966.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Neil and son, Mark; 2 sisters, Edna and Inez.
Survivors include her daughters, Gale Backe-Britt and husband, Blanton Britt, Deborah Penn and husband, Kenny Landry, Susan Butler and husband, Kris; grandchildren, Stephen and wife, Bella, Brandon and wife, Dana; Tommy and Andy Britt, Lindsay and husband, Luke, Brook Blakley, Ashley and husband, Tim Wilson, Eric and wife, Tricia Butler and many great grandchildren who loved her dearly .
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 6, 2018 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Backe, Blanton Britt, Eric Butler, Kris Butler, Stephen Hitchcock and Tim Wilson. Honorary bearer will be Ken Landry.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
