Lavonne Collins
July 24, 1941 – May 2, 2018
We are heartbroken to announce the Passing of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, friend and co-worker, Lavonne Collins of Texas City, Texas on May 2, 2018. Lavonne was born in Houston, Texas to James Ernest Collins and Laura Santos Collins on July 24, 1941.
Lavonne was a steadfast patriot who loved Texas and loved her country. She retired from a long and satisfying career at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
She was a graduate of Sam Houston High School, College of the Mainland and Bryman College where she received many academic honors including Magna Cum Laude.
Lavonne requested to be cremated and that her urn should be placed by the television so she could listen to her programs and to be set outside on sunny days. We will miss her humor and her zest for life.
She is survived by her brother, James Ernest Collins, Jr., of Colorado Springs, Colorado and her sister, Gypsy Dismukes, of Mobile, Alabama, her daughter Sherra Collins, son Brad Crump, her grandsons Michael Bowen, Blake Crump, granddaughter Laura Bowen and a great grandson, River Suza.
On her deathbed, Lavonne Collins left this message for her friends and loved ones: "Please be happy because I will be".
To her best friends: Earl, Selma and Salli: "life is short...it can be over at any moment so get out and do something new and think of me"
Per her request: In Lieu of flowers, please give to the Salvation Army.
GOODBYE, SO LONG AND FAREWELL. WE WILL MISS YOU.❤
