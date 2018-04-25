ALGOA—Mr. Charles Ben Newlin passed from this life Thursday evening, April 19, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Born March 17, 1965 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Mr. Newlin had been a resident of Algoa since 1972. Charles worked as a mechanic at Texas A&M in Galveston for 10 years, the City of Galveston Water Treatment Facility for 4 years and Astroworld for 12 years before going to work for the Kemah Boardwalk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Floyd and LaReta Ann (Bytendorp) Newlin; wife, Daisy Leigh (Mitchell) Newlin.
Survivors include his daughter, Morgan Lindsay Newlin of Santa Fe, TX; brothers, Earl Hyatt and wife, Lorna of Pricella, TX, Jordan Hyatt and wife, Cassie of Hempstead, TX, Albert Hyatt and wife, Kim of Mound City, TX, James Newlin and wife, Angel of Dickinson, TX; sister, Jerri Ann Smith and husband, Kenneth of Dayton, TX; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Flowers, Jake Hyatt, Jeremy Hyatt, Johnny Hyatt, Kenneth Lance and Logan McCurdy. Honorary bearer will be Robert McCurdy.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Charles’ name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550-2725.
