Mary Carol Harbuck, age 93, of Galveston, Texas, passed away May 1, 2018, with her family around her.
She was born in Galveston, Texas on November 24, 1924. Mary Carol graduated from Ball High School and married E.L. Harbuck in 1946. They were married until his death in 1983.
Mary Carol co-owned, with her partner Natalie Owen Murphy, the Wimberly Insurance Agency of Galveston for over 50 years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Galveston, Daughters of the American Revolution, the American Guild of Organists, the Galveston Opera House, the Moody Methodist Handbell Choir, and the Order of Eastern Star.
She had a passion for music, playing the piano and organ for Sunday school classes, for senior residences, and any time friends or family wanted to meet, play together, and sing. She regularly attended organ recitals and concerts in Galveston as well as musical and dramatic offerings at the historic Opera House. She was deeply loyal to, and generous with, her family--her parents, her siblings, and her many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Roland H. and Laura L. Johnson of Galveston and her sister, Charlotte Johnson Flesher, of Austin. She is survived by her brother, Roland H. Johnson, Jr. of Austin, Texas, and his wife, Elizabeth, as well numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks in Pflugerville, TX. She is buried with her husband at Galveston Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Following are organizations Mary Carol supported that would appreciate your contributions:
Prairie Lea Masonic Cemetery (c/o Richard D. Ward, PO Box 191, Fentress, TX 78622)
First Baptist Foundation - an organization Mary Carol personally set up to maintain the pipe organ and support other selected activities at First Baptist Church Galveston (℅ First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St., Galveston, TX 77550 Attn.: Larry Gore)
American Guild of Organists - Houston Chapter (http://ago-houston.org)
First Baptist Church of Galveston (http://fbcgalveston.org/giving)
Galveston Historical Foundation (http://www.galvestonhistory.org/product/ghf-donation)
