Phyllis Ann Stavinoha

Funeral Services for Phyllis Johnson Stavinoha, 70, of Bay City, Texas will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church, 629 AN County Road 481, Palestine, Texas, officiated by James Johnston. The burial will follow at Midway Baptist Cemetery and a reception will immediately follow at Midway Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Phyllis lost her 1 year battle with cancer Thursday, April 5, 2018. Phyllis was born in Texas City, Texas on June 15, 1947 to Birvin and Annie Belle Johnson. Phyllis enjoyed genealogy, photography, and spending time with her family and grandkids. She was a member of the Bay City Lioness Club and worked 10 years for NASA Johnson Space Center and 33 years for Matagorda County Farmers Coop.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Birvin and Annie Belle Johnson. Phyllis is survived by husband, James Stavinoha of Bay City; daughter, Brandy French (Todd) of Magnolia; stepson’s, Burt Stavinoha (Candace), Eric Stavinoha, Scott Stavinoha (Erin); brother’s, Cleo Johnson (Christine), Don Johnson (Pat), Harold Johnson (Anna), Jerry Johnson (Stacy); 10 grandchildren, Taylor, Leighton, and Saydie French; Jennifer and Kayelee Stavinoha; Sandlin Oswalt, Ashlyn, and Avery Stavinoha; Jack and Reid Stavinoha; 1 great-grandchild, Blakely Oswalt; 5 nieces, Connie Seegers, Sherry Griffith, Lisa Ortiz, Keli Wise, Jaree Fortin; 2 nephews, Mike Johnson and Russell Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made in Phyllis’ name to a charity of your choice.
