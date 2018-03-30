Barrow
A celebration of life service for Lillie Barrow will be held today at 10 a.m. at Galilee Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Rudder
A private celebration of life services for Shelia Rudder will be held today in Willis, Texas.
Ransom
Celebration of life services for Katherine Howard-Ransom will be held today at Topwater Grill, 815 Ave. O. in San Leon at 2 p.m. All of Diane's friends and loved ones are invited to attend.
White
Services for Walter White, Jr., will be held today at 11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Stratman
Funeral services for Elizabeth Stratman will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Church under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Cartwright
A celebration of life service for Gloria Cartwright will be held today at 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Keener
Funeral service for Betty Keener will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
