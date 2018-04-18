Mr. Benjamin Jerome Hunter, 55, formerly of La Marque, Texas passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018 at his residence in Maryland.
Benjamin was born on July 18, 1962 in La Marque, Texas.
Funeral Services will be held at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 6609 Fairwood Road, Hitchcock, Texas, 77563 on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mainland Cemetery in Hitchcock.
