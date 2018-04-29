Bill Wiley Smith, age 79, passed away peacefully April 27, 2018 at his home in The Villages, Florida, with family by his side.
Born in Texas City, Texas on February 3, 1939 to John C. Smith and Cora Heard Smith, he was a product of the La Marque School systems and a proud member of The Class of '56. He graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in Electrical Engineering and spent his career at the forefront of the integrated circuit revolution. His work took him and his wife Patti across the Country and across the World. He devoted many years to working with the Boy Scouts of America as a scoutmaster, in leadership as District Commissioner for Galveston County, and in training through the Woodbadge program.
In addition to his wife, the former Patricia Frances Stepchinski, he is survived by his sons, Bill Wiley Smith Jr. (BJ) and wife Fran and by son Stephen Patrick Smith and his wife Dolores, grandsons Bill Wiley Smith III (Trey), Sean and wife Samantha, and Matthew, by granddaughters Ashley and Chelsea, and by great grandchildren Sadayln and Liam, by sister Hazel Corcoran and brother Wayne Smith and his wife Pat.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Avenue in La Marque. Services will be at the funeral home at 10:00 am Thursday, May 3, 2018, officiated by Deacon Sam Ausmus. Pallbearers, members of the La Marque Class of '56 and The Boy Scouts of America are Bill Otte, Connie Hartin, Robert Wilson, Alan Bailey, Jack Shelton, and Mike Griffin. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
