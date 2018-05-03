Coreas
Funeral services for Maria Coreas will be held today at 2 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Whittington
A celebration of life service for William Whittington will be held today at 2 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster with interment to follow.
McCorpen
Funeral services for Mable McCorpen will be held today at 11 a.m. at Compton Memorial Church of God and Christ at 2628 Ball St., in Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Pauls
A celebration of life service for Louis Pauls, Jr., will be held today from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Galveston Yacht Club in island attire.
Darwin
A celebration of life services for Scott Darwin will be held today at 11 a.m. at Sugar Land First United Methodist Church, 431 Eldridge Rd. in Sugar Land. The family asks that no suits or ties to be worn.
Battistoni
A memorial service for Rocky Battistoni will be held today at 1 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson.
Earls
Homegoing services for Clara Earls will be held today at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Torreros
Funeral service for George Torreros, Sr., will be held today between 9-11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Allex
Memorial services for John Joseph Allex will be held today at 12:00 Noon at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.