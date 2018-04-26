September 15, 1953 — April 18, 2018

Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Harold Goolishian and her mother, Leslie Goolishian.

She is survived by her brother, Peter Goolishian and wife Darla and her sister, Karen Goolishian and husband David Gahring, along with 3 nephews, Brenden, Andre and Sean, and a great niece and nephew. She will be missed by family and friends.

There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Animal Clinic in Galveston – Sally Fund or The Galveston Humane Society in Deborah’s name.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription