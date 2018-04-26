September 15, 1953 — April 18, 2018
Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Harold Goolishian and her mother, Leslie Goolishian.
She is survived by her brother, Peter Goolishian and wife Darla and her sister, Karen Goolishian and husband David Gahring, along with 3 nephews, Brenden, Andre and Sean, and a great niece and nephew. She will be missed by family and friends.
There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Animal Clinic in Galveston – Sally Fund or The Galveston Humane Society in Deborah’s name.
