Clifford Curtis Meldrum III, passed away on Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 in League City, Texas, at the age of 62. He was born on March 7th, 1956 in Mt. Kisco, New York, to Clifford Curtis Meldrum Jr., and Sheila Byrne Meldrum.
He retired as a manufacturing engineer from The Boeing Company in 2009. Since then he has enjoyed showing his Corvettes in car shows along with his passion for woodworking, fishing, and being an avid dog lover.
Preceded in death by his father, Clifford Curtis Meldrum Jr., mother, Sheila Byrne Meldrum, and stepmother Joyce Ann Meldrum.
Clifford is survived by his wife of 32 years, Elvia Carmona Meldrum, daughter, Sheila Renee Meldrum-Oscarson and her husband Brandon Tyler Oscarson, daughter, Stacie Elyse Meldrum, sister, Jody Lee Meldrum, sister Jessie Gilcrest Ogden.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April, 21st at 10:00 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main St., League City, TX, 77573.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Bay Area SPCA.
