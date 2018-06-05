David Charles Muehe, 73, of Bayou Vista went to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday night May 30, 2018, Surrounded by his family.
David was born in Galveston Texas at St. Mary’s Hospital on December 24, 1944 to Lawrence and Mary Muehe. David Attended school in La Marque and graduated a La Marque High School Tiger. After Graduation David went on to serve in the Navy. When he returned from the Navy he began working at Todd’s Shipyard on Pelican Island. After Todd’s he found his trade as an Electrician and Joined the IBEW where he served for over 40 years in the Local 527.
On New Year’s Eve 1997, David married the love of his life and best friend Janie and from there; they were inseparable for 33 years. David was devoted to his Catholic Faith and loved attending Saturday evening services. David had another special love of his life his Furry Girl “Zoey”.
David is preceded in death by his parents Mary and Lawrence Muehe and his brother Dennis William Muehe.
David is survived by his best friend and wife Janie Muehe and his 4 sons and daughter; Todd Muehe and wife Terry, Jason Muehe and wife Christina, Coty Muehe and wife Susan, Randy Ransom and wife Jennifer and his daughter Angela Slattery and husband Patrick. David has a sister and two brothers he leaves behind Linda, Larry, and Paul.
David was always proud of his 9 Grandchildren and loved them all dearly, Colby Muehe, Kyrie Muehe, Skylar Slattery, Zachary Muehe, Kaleb Muehe, Karsyn Slattery, Khole Ryan, Mallory Muehe, and Meredith Muehe.
David enjoyed Motorcycles, Corvettes and Fast Cars. He loved his family and enjoyed his life as he wished. He was known to his friends by his nickname “Can”.
A Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, June 9, 2018 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Deacon Joe Hensley officiating.
The Family would like to thank Dr. Chatila, and the entire ICU Team and Cardiac Care team at Jeannie Sealy Hospital, in Galveston for their impeccable care for David.
