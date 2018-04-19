GALVESTON—Paul Maxey, 49, went home to be with Lord on April 11, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He leaves cherished memories with his wife, Tamula Thompson Maxey and her 6 sons; daughters, Dashiah (James) Offord and Cecille Maxey; grandchildren, James “Duece” and Ja’Naya Offord and Isaiah Winn; god-children; brothers, Johnny III, Emery, John; sisters, Demitra (William), Latisia, Tina, Brandy; grandfather, Johnie Maxey, Sr.; devoted aunt Jackie and devoted cousin Sharon and a host of devoted family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, with Pastor William Randall officiating and Rev. Joel Clay eulogist. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
