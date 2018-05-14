Tanicia Yvette Thompson
TEXAS CITY—Tanicia Yvette Thompson, 38, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Antone W. Delesandri
SANTA FE—Mr. Antone W. Delesandri, 82, passed from this life Monday, May 14, 2018, in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Loretta “Ann” Gately
Loretta “Ann” Gately, 81, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018, at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
