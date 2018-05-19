Michael Murray Kidwell, Sr.
August 17, 1944 – May 17, 2018
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” ~ Philippians 4:13
Michael Murray Kidwell, Sr., age 73, of League City, TX passed peacefully from this life at home surrounded by his family on May 17, 2018. Mike was born in Galveston, TX on August 17, 1944 and was the oldest of 4 brothers. He was a lifelong resident of Galveston County and after graduating from Kirwin High School in Galveston, TX he resided in Dickinson, TX to raise his family. Mike retired from Frito Lay and Randall’s Supermarket and always loved to greet everyone he met with a smile.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Blanche Kidwell and his infant daughter, Shelley Kidwell.
Mike’s memory will forever be cherished and survived by his loving and caring wife of 50 years, Karen Kidwell; daughters, Margaret Panciera and husband Gary, Patricia Clark and husband Rick, Kathleen O’Bryan and husband Cory; son, Michael Kidwell, Jr. and wife Amy; brothers, Timothy Kidwell, Patrick Kidwell, and Denis Kidwell; Brother-In-Law William Fitzsimmons; 12 grandchildren, Petie Clark and wife Chloe, Noah Clark, Charity Panciera, Michael Kidwell III, Corbitt Panciera, Marianna Clark, Lyrick O’Bryan, Faith Panciera, Austin Kidwell, Jeremiah O’Bryan, Luke Clark and Jacob Kidwell; 4 great grandchildren Lilliana, Jonan, Adelaide, and Thomas Clark; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
At an early age Mike professed his faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized. He was an ordained minister and active member of several local churches. Later in life, he continued his walk with the Lord and became a member of Gulf Coast Foursquare Church under the leadership of Pastor John Elliott, Jr.
Mike’s greatest legacy is his family and sharing his love of the Lord with others. He never met a stranger and if you spent just a moment in conversation with him, Mike made you feel like his best friend. His love of music, laughter, and joke telling were paramount and he never missed an opportunity to ask how your day was going and if there was anything you needed prayer for. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
The family would like to send a heartfelt “Thank You” to his friends and family who took the time to visit him during his illness. Special thanks to Essential Hospice for the wonderful loving care he received by the entire staff; his sweet caregiver, Brittni Jenkins; and all the visiting Chaplains, Social Workers, and Certified Aides. Most importantly, thank you to Mike’s brother Tim Kidwell, who faithfully came to spend time with him every day for the past months.
Viewing will be held on Monday, May 21, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and the Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with a lunch reception to follow. All services will be held at Gulf Coast Foursquare Church, 6205 Delany Road, Hitchcock, TX with Pastor John Elliott, Jr. officiating. A private family burial will take place.
Flowers may be sent to Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550. Donations made in Mike’s memory can be sent to Gulf Coast Foursquare Church, 6205 Delany Road, Hitchcock, TX 77563.
