Mary Mclawchlin Parsley, age 101, of Hamshire died peacefully at home, Thursday April 5, 2018.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday April 10, 2018 at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock at 2:00 P.M., with Chaplain Michael Procella officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the services beginning at 1:00 P.M. Please wear a little pink, it was her favorite color.
Mary was born February 3, 1917 in Jena, Louisiana. Later her and her family moved to Galveston, Texas. She worked as an elevator girl at the Galvez Hotel and Globe in Galveston for the many years it was open.
Survivors include sister in law Betty Whittington of Hitchcock; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, especially one dear and true friend Kathy Nebout of Hitchcock.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Lillie Ollie Joy, Robert Mclawchlin and step father Joseph Whittington; brothers Charlie and Richard Mclawchlin, Hardlee and Frank Dow Whittington; husbands Paul Parsley and John Boudreaux.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff of Texas Home Health Hospice of Jefferson County for taking great care of Mary. She will be greatly missed by all the hearts she has touched.
