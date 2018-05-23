May 28, 1942 - May 21, 2018
Ms. Vergie Lee Matthews, 75, lovingly known as "Sister" passed away May 21, 2018. Ms. Matthews was born May 28, 1942 in Franklin, Louisiana.
A memorial service for Ms. Matthews will be held Friday, May 25, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at McKinney United Methodist Church in La Marque. Pastor Carlos Phillips will officiate the memorial service.
