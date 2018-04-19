Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 21, at 10:00 a.m. at Grantham Cemetery on Cameron Rd., Oak Grove, MS. Gregg Johnson officiating.
Born May 14, 1928 in Hattiesburg, Ms. She passed away peacefully in her sleep April 5, 2018.
She is preceded in death by her parents Dolphus and Mary Cameron, brothers, Forrest H. Cameron Sr. and Elbert Cameron, sisters Ella Cole and Juanita Mosley, son Harold Cameron and grand-daughter Angela Cameron. Son Gary W. Cameron, Sr. and daughter Carolyn Fraun survive her along with eight grandchildren Gary W Cameron Jr., Kurt R. Cameron, Ashton B. Cameron, Latisha Morton, Mandy Hughes, Cheyenne Fraun, Jennifer Cameron and Pollyanna Cameron and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ruby was a lifetime resident of Oak Grove, MS. residing with niece Krista Green in Pond Creek, Oklahoma due to health issues.
Special thanks extended to Faye Johnson and Krista Green for the loving care gave by them during her recent illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.