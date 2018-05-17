Donicia “Licha” C. Contreras, 85, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Kindred Hospital in Clear Lake.
She was born September 12, 1932, in Gonzales, Texas. Licha accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was a member of Moody Methodist Church and was employed for many years at UTMB. She devoted her life to her children. Her home was always open to friends and family, and she provided a loving, nurturing home for many of her children’s friends and family when they needed one. Licha was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.
Licha was preceded in death by her parents, Eusibio and Magdalena Cruz; her husbands, Ernesto Contreras and Manuel Moreno; daughter, Linda; grandson, Frank Ortiz, Jr.; granddaughter, Veronica Contreras; and all of her siblings. She was the last surviving sibling in her family.
She is survived by her children: Ernest Contreras, Jr. and wife, Zoila; Daniel Contreras and wife, Mary; Mary Contreras Vicknair and husband, Tony; Tony Contreras and wife, Eunice; Johnny Contreras and wife, Sylvia; Richard Contreras and wife, Hope; Steve Contreras; Cindy Contreras-Holmes and husband, J.B.; stepdaughter, Guadalupe Ruiz; grandchildren: Ernest Contreras, III, Priscilla Rodriguez and husband, Troy, Amy Contreras, Diana Vela and husband, Rene, Daniel Contreras, Jr. and wife, Elizabeth, David Contreras, Alexis Vicknair Olivares and husband, Rocco, Janice Contreras, Aaron Contreras, Cecilia Contreras and Joseph Medrano, Sr., J. B. Holmes, Jr., and Devin Holmes; 20 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Licha’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, May 20, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 21, at Moody Methodist Church with a reception following. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be Ernest Contreras, Jr., Daniel Contreras, Johnny Contreras, Richard Contreras, Steve Contreras, Tony Contreras, and J. B. Holmes.
Honorary pallbearers will be J.B. Holmes, Jr., Daniel Contreras, Jr., David Contreras, Ernest Contreras, Jr., and Aaron Contreras.
Licha’s family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Licha’s personal care provider and devoted friend, Belinda Valenzuela Lopez, for her loving and compassionate care.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Licha’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
