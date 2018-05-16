David Lester Lewallen Jr., 45 of Webster, Texas passed away on May 7th, 2018. He was born in League City, Texas on December 03, 1972 to David and Etta Lewallen.
David had multiple degrees and worked as an IT engineer for NASA. He was very well respected amongst his colleagues and was even awarded a Silver Snoopy Award for his outstanding achievements. David was an art enthusiast and had a passion for music, traveling, and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Josie and Raymond Middlebrook, and Bessie and John Lewallen.
He is survived by mother Etta and David Lewallen; Sister Melissa Kelley and husband Jeff Kelley; Brother John Lewallen and wife Margo; nephews Raymond, Brendan, Corbin, Trina, one niece Katelynn and Uncle Kennith Lewallen. Along with numerous close friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 18th, 2018 from 2-8 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598. Services will be held the following day on Saturday, May 19th, 2018 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with Interment to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.