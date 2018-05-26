LA MARQUE—Mr. Andrew Michael Wichlep passed from this life Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in La Marque.
Drew was born May 20, 1993 in Galveston, TX. He had a true passion for sports, especially baseball. In high school, Drew’s talent for baseball was noticed by scouts, friends and family. He was also a great basketball player and enjoyed watching the Pittsburg Penguins hockey team with his family. Drew was also a huge music fan, from rock to classical… he listened and collected it all. Recently he had become an excellent gardener growing herbs, tomatoes and bell peppers in the garden he shared with his mother. He had a wonderful sense of humor which usually got him out of trouble. In particular, his movie quotes and imitations would have those who were listening always laughing. Drew was a wonderful son who’s sweet and funny personality will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Brian Wichlep; grandfathers, Roy Altamirano, James J. Wilson.
Survivors include his parents, Curtis and Mary Wilson; sisters, Tamara Smith and husband, Kaleb, Tori Wilson; grandmothers, Carman Altamirano, June Wilson; uncles, Steve Wilson, David Wilson and wife, Michelle, David Altamirano; aunt, Kelly Wilson; great-uncle and Drew’s biggest hero, Jerry Morton and wife, Cindy; nephews, Leo, Riley, Aiden; girlfriend, Brittany Cummings; furr babies, Dodge, Vladmir, CoCo, Lilly; numerous cousins.
A Funeral service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home with Reverend John Kappe, officiating.
Casketbearers will be Ryan Pouncy, Alex Sauceda, Kaleb Smith, Waymon Stubblefied and Phillip Sukal.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. A Rosary will follow.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Andrew’s name to the Houston SPCA, 900 Portway Drive Houston, TX 77024
