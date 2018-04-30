Martha Robison Bartholomew passed away peacefully April 27, 2018. Her son Samuel Robert preceded her in death in April 2003.
Martha is survived by her husband of 62 years -William David, daughter- in-law Cynthia Bartholomew of Tampa, FL, son David Michael and wife Robin of Santa Fe, TX and Daughter Beth Ann Nolan and husband Mike of Round Rock, Texas. She is survived by her grandchildren: Lara D’Amico and husband Anthony of Tampa, FL, Travis Bartholomew and wife Jessica of Friendswood, TX, Ashley Ray and husband Jason, of Santa Fe, TX, Jacob Nolan and wife Sabrina of Cork, Ireland, Marcus Nolan, Sonia Martin of Round Rock, TX. Brandon Nolan and wife Maricela of Round Rock, TX. Jacqueline Nolan and fiancé Anthony of Round Rock, TX. She is also survived by her 14 great grandchildren. Martha was born August 22, 1929 in Lonoke AR, the daughter of Samuel William Robison and Anna Belle Sims.
She attended school in Lonoke, AR and attended Christian College in Columbia, MO where she graduated in 1949. She then attended the University of Arkansas and graduated in 1951 with a degree in Education. Martha was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority while at the University of Arkansas.
A Celebration of Martha’s life will be 11:00am Tuesday, May 1st at the Lonoke Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Martha by making a contribution to ‘Alpha Omega House Association of Delta Gamma’ PO Box 526, Rogers, AR 72757-0526
Guests may register at www.caruth-hale.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.