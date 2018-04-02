Lucy D. Parker, 79, passed away Friday, March 28th, 2018 in Webster, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Owen Parker, Jr.
Lucy is survived by her son; Curtis O. Parker, III, daughter; Lynn Pigott and husband Eddie Pigott, four grandchildren; Jay Parker, Brandon Willis, Brian Pigott, and Angela Nye, three great-grandchildren; Maynard Willis, Evan Nye, Sky Nye, and Brian Nye, brother; Johnny Dominguez and Sister Chevy Gurrola.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 with the memorial service immediately following at 11:00 a.m., at the Abundant Life Christian Center located at 601 Delaney Road, La Marque, TX 77568. Interment will follow at Brookside Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039.
