Family and Friends are invited to share in the Celebration of Life Services for Andre Monroe Derouen, Jr. of Friday, March 30, 2018 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. Dr. W. L. Randall, Jr., Pastor, officiating and Pastor Darrell Glenn, eulogist. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Andre was born April 5, 1999 in Texas City, Texas and was a 2017 graduate of Hitchcock High School. He was attending Galveston College and was a member of the Galveston College Whitecaps Baseball Team. Andre was a member of Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church in Texas City.
One request we have is that you remember the good things and the good times you shared with Andre. He was a happy person, one who loved life and people. Motivated, Helpful, Kind, Willing, Noble, Good Looking, Patient, Loving, Giving, Special, Honest, Kind Hearted, Caring…. When you think of these traits, you are thinking of OUR SON. Andre.
He leaves to cherish the precious memories of his life his parents, Andre Monroe Derouen Sr. and LaTashia Derouen, his brothers, Desmond Derouen and Trevis Derouen; his grandparents, Pamela Natcom and Al Natcom, Pastor Thaddeus Brown and Elaine Brown; great-grandparents, Estella Goins and Lucy McClelland; aunts and uncles, Johnny Derouen, Gregory Lewis, Emily Townsend (Christopher) and Rhonda Meadows; great-aunts and uncles, Rolisha Goins, Clifton McClelland (Juanita), Rodrick Goins (Shawnnetta) and Michael Goins (Qulencilia) and Leonard Goins; and a host of family members, classmates, teammates and friends.
