Alois “Jerry” Jerome Kocurek, 75, resident of Galveston, Texas passed away May 26, 2018.
He was born June 6, 1942 in Beaumont, Texas. He was of the Catholic faith and was a third-degree Knight belonging to Knights of Columbus Council #787.
He was retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He was a Funeral Director having worked for Crowder Funeral Home, Levy Funeral Home, Boulevard Funeral Home, and Fogle West Funeral Home.
He will be missed by family and friends.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 8, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Park Lawndale, Houston, Texas.
