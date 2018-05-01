Peggy O’Neal, 83, of Dickinson, passed away on Monday, April 30, 2018. She was born July 29, 1934 in Flatt, Texas to Milton and Edna O’Neal.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son George Dick and her sister Bobby Carter and brother John O’Neal.
Peggy is survived by her three sons Russell Scott Waddell, Chad Anthony Dick and Lyndon Troy Dick; her sisters and brothers: Betty Heffernan, Buddy O’Neal, Gerry Boudreaux, Donny O’Neal, Janice Wilson and Linda Carr; six grandchildren: George Dick, Timothy Troy O’Neal, Bryan Dick, Zoe Elizabeth Waddell, Erik Defoe and Abby Olthoff and ten great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.