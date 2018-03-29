GALVESTON—Gloria Ann Cartwright, 76, received her heavenly reward of eternal rest with her Lord and Savior after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She took her final breath at the Harbor Hospice in Houston, TX on the evening of March 21, 2018.
Mrs. Cartwright graced the world with her beauty on March 23, 1941. She was born to the late Charles D. McAdams and Dornie P. Yarbourgh (Moore) in Trinity, TX.
She graduated from Trinity Colored High School in 1958. Some years after graduation, she started her family while traveling back and forth to Galveston to visit, and in 1962, she made the life changing decision that Galveston would become her permanent home, and with that decision she and her family moved.
In her words, Gloria stated that the Holy Spirit fell upon her on July 3, 1961. Soon after, about two years later, she found comfort with and joined the Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Galveston, under the leadership of the Reverend J. B. Daniels. There she served with various committees for the next fifty plus years, but her fondest committee was serving with the ladies on the Usher board. She was well known for her many beautiful Sunday suits and dresses with the hat and shoes that matched perfectly.
If you didn’t see Gloria at church, you could for sure find her in the kitchen of Moody House/Edgewater Retirement Center, now called The Meridian. It was there that she served as a dietician technician for over 40 years until her retirement in 2006.
She was preceded in death by her second eldest son, Charles D. Branch, her parents; and niece, Michelle Renee Beyoncé
She leaves cherish memories with her very loving and devoted husband of 26 years, Deacon Charles Cartwright; two sons, Jessie B. Branch, Jr. and Tommy D. Branch; two daughters, Minister JoAnn Branch and Irene Branch; brothers, Johnnie L. Moore, Jr. (Shirley) and James A. Moore; sisters, Hallie J. Moore and Barbara J. Beyoncé; aunt, Girlie Mae Simmons, tenderly known as Aunt Luke; grandchildren, Randall Branch, James Branch, LaTashia Johnson (Devin), Jocelyn Elder, Brandie Hill (Brodrick), Tommy (TJ) Branch II, Natasha Branch, Charles Jones, Julius Jones, Neicey Jones, Aiesha Jones, Demetrius Jones, Lakeisha Jones; a host of great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and an abundant amount of friends who will forever cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Galveston on Saturday March 31, 2018, beginning at 11 a.m. followed by a Life Celebration service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Lakeview Cemetery.
