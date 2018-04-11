Donald Wayne Hehnly, loving husband, father and Pop, passed away Saturday, April 7th, 2018 at his home in Alvin, Texas, at the age of 61 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer and leukemia.
Donald was born June 21, 1956 in San Angelo, Texas and was a resident for 3 years previously residing in Texas City, Texas. He was previously employed by Memorex Telex for 20 years in the IT field followed his most recent employment with Grocers Supply in Houston, Texas for 20 years.
Donald is proceeded in death by his parents, Donald Wolfe and Melba J. Hehnly.
Donald is survived by his wife, Mary Alese Hehnly, daughters, Erin M. Hehnly, Colleen Hehnly, son Clayton Hehnly, sisters, Grace Ann Wallace and husband Glenn, Bonnie Makuch and husband Mark, 4 grandchildren, Jaime, Natalia, Colin, Kyle, along with numerous other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. at the Hehnly home, 216 Rippling Creek Ln. Alvin, Texas 77511.
The family ask for everyone to dress casual and in his favorite color RED.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
