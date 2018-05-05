Marylois Gajeskeo Thibodeaux Boatman left this life, under protest, on Wendesday, March 7, 2018.
Since she had requested to be cremated, there will be no formal funeral. A celebration of life memorial was held at The Methodist Church in Shiro, TX on Sunday, March 11, 2018.
The family requests that no flowers be sent and that donations be sent to either the Shiro Fire Department or to the True Blue Animal Shelter of Old Washington.
