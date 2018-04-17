Dorothy Frances Dare, 89, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at The Meridian in Galveston. She was born November 3, 1928, in Los Angeles, CA. Dorothy had many and varied jobs during her lifetime. She spent time as a car hop at the Crows Drive-In, a waitress at Hill’s Restaurant, and night manager, cashier, and bookkeeper for the Crystal Palace/Golden Greek.. However, her long-time career was spent in the Payroll Division at UTMB until her retirement in 2003.
Dorothy enjoyed bowling, board and card games, word search puzzles, and reading. She was a member of the IOOF Rebekahs, PNG of Schuyler Colfax #53, Texas #15, and Alvin #138 for a combined 60 years of membership. She was a past president of The Oddfellow & Rebekah Gulf Coast Association. Dorothy also served on the Altar Society and as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary’s Cathedra Basilica and was an advisor to the Oleander Theta Rho Girls Club #22 and Humbletts Theta Rho Club #14. Her greatest achievement in life, however, was being a great mother and friend.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Carl Chauncey Wisner; sisters, Helen Wisner, Susan Wisner and Ann Wisner; brother, Fred Wisner; niece, Linda Frei; and nephew, William “Willy” Tallman.
She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy B. Dare; sister, Katherine Tallman; brother, Steve Wisner and wife, Linda; Sister-In-Law, Nancy Wisner; nieces: Carla Jarvi and husband, George, Emily Morris, Lillian Butterfield and husband, Bill, Marty Brown, Marilyn Bibb and husband, Jack, and Melanie Wisner; nephews, Michael Wisner, Mark Wisner and wife, Stella; and numerous great nieces and nephews, as well as her friend and daughter of the heart, Sherry Reid.
Dorothy’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Thursday, April 19, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A Rebekah Memorial Ceremony will be presented at 6:00 PM by the Past Presidents and members of the Rebekah Assembly of Texas. A rosary will follow beginning at 6:30 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 1:30 pm, Friday, April 20, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Burial will follow the service at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Home Health Hospice, 8876 Gulf Freeway, Suite 410, Houston, TX 77017; IOOF Rebekah Disaster Relief Fund, Rosie McMillin, Secretary, Rebekah Assembly of Texas, 16400 CR Road 4060, Scurry, TX 75158, or to the charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Dorothy’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
