Elnita Jean Reynolds, 75, of Santa Fe, passed away May 6, 2018 in Galveston. Elnita was born November 19, 1942, in Lampasas, Texas, to Gladys and Elmer Harbour.
Elnita worked as a bookkeeper for Exxon Car Care Center, Alvin Equipment, and the Boilermakers Local 131. In her spare time, she enjoyed arts and crafts, crossword puzzles, bingo, traveling, sewing, and belonged to the Ladies’ Major Bowling League. She was also a member of the American Business Woman’s Association.
Elnita was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband of over 20 years Franklin Ray Reynolds.
She is survived by her daughter Ericia Huff; son Eric Brandon and wife Candye; brother Danny Harbour and wife Nona; granddaughter Jacqueleene (Saenz) Welschhans and husband Michael; grandson Nicholas Brandon; and many family members and friends.
A visitation in her honor will be held 6:00 – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.
