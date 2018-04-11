On April 9, 2018, at the age of 85 years, Betty Ruth Mullins beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went to be with our Heavenly Father.
Betty was born January 25, 1933 in Galveston, Texas. She devoted her life to her family.
Betty is survived by her brother, Robert C. Majors Jr., sons, Michael J. Larson and wife Isabelle, Stephen C. Larson and step-son Jonas Fred Mullins, Jr.; Also step-daughter Lisa (Mullins) O’Connor; grandchildren, Carrie (Larson) Kilpatrick, Sara (Larson) Mojica, Amy Larson and Callie, Collin, Ellie O’Connor; great-grandchildren, Clark, Margot, and Mae Kilpatrick. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband of 26 years, J. Fred Mullins, M.D.; parents, Robert C. and Bessie Majors, sister Dorothy (Majors) Demetrious.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 13, 2018 at Eastlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Davis-Morris Funeral Home.
Online memorials can be left at www.davismorrisfuneralhome.com.
