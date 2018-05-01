Ralph Donald Carelock of Santa Fe, TX passed away at his residence. You might know him by one his nicknames, Donald, Ralph, Ralphie, Rafeal, Don or as his loving wife called him “RD”. RD was born in Union County, El Dorado, Arkansas on November 6, 1934 to William Buchanan and Alpha Leister Carelock. He completed high school in El Dorado, AR then moved to Galveston TX. RD served his country in the US Army in the Military Police Corp. He coached baseball for 13 years, including five years with La Marque Little League. He retired from Marathon Oil Co. after 31 years.
He was preceded in death by his son: Ronny; stepson, David Davis; parents; and brothers, Rodney, Bo and Julius. He is survived by his: wife, Helena of Santa Fe, TX; one son, Donald Carelock of League City; grandsons, Brandon of Lake Charles, LA and Aaron of League City; granddaughters, Lindsey of Waller, TX and Courtney of Dallas, TX; sister Rosie Warren of Columbus, MS, Orland of Friendswood, TX, Jimmy of El Dorado ,AR; stepsons, Greg Davis of El Campo, TX; first wife and mother of his children, Lois Jean Carelock; good friends, Richard, Jonette and Autumn Sheridan of Pearland and many more too numerous to list.
RD was a member of Living Stone Church in Alvin, Texas. He enjoyed gardening, travel, church, being with family on holidays and a nice clean joke.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the funeral service will be Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX. Burial will follow at Forest Park East in Webster TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronny Carelock Memorial Athletic Scholarship, c/o Sam Houston State University, University Advancement, PO Box 2537, Huntsville, TX 77341-2537
