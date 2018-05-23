March 8, 1933 - May 18, 2018
Mrs. Annie Rose Harrison Price, 85, passed away May 18, 2018. Mrs. Price was born March 8, 1933 in Phelps, Texas.
Funeral services for Mrs. Price will be held Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in Texas City. Pastor Robert Maxey will officiate the funeral service. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
