Jeanne Mae Engels, tenth child of Joseph Arthur and Myrtis Ann Marionneaux Engels, was born February 23, 1937, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, about 10 minutes before her twin brother, Eugene Ray Engels. She passed away peacefully April 20, 2018, at the age of 81, at The Cottages at Clear Lake in League City, Texas, about 25 miles from her home of over 45 years in Galveston, Texas.
Jeanne grew up on Thomas Road in Baker, Louisiana, and attended Baker and St. Gerard Majella Catholic elementary schools. On June 1, 1955, she graduated valedictorian from Baker High School, where she was a member of the school paper and annual staffs, the Beta club, Mu Sigma, the band (baritone), FHA, and chorus, and she and her twin, Ray, were voted most intellectual girl and boy. Having won a scholarship to Southwestern Louisiana Institute in Lafayette, she originally planned to go there to study music or education; but when she won a much larger scholarship to Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, she joined Ray at LSU instead. The family moved to Engelswood Drive while Jeanne was at LSU. She was a member of Phi Upsilon Omicron (a scholastic honor society recognizing academic achievement among students in the field of family and consumer science) and the American Home Economics Association. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Vocational Home Economics Education on January 27, 1959, and a Louisiana teacher's certificate, after completing her student teaching at Morganza High School in 1958.
In 1959, Jeanne went to work at Exxon in Baton Rouge in April, and married Charles Wax Caillouet Jr. on August 29 at Christ the King Chapel on the LSU campus. She left Exxon in June and gave birth to their first daughter, Suzanne Renee, in August 1960, at the same hospital where she was born. They moved to Ames, Iowa, in September 1960, where Charles attended Iowa State University. Daughters Theresa Elaine and Michelle Marie were born there in January 1962 and June 1963. In February 1964, they moved to Lafayette, Louisiana, and then in June 1967, to Miami, Florida, where son Charles Christopher "Chris" was born in December that year.
In August 1972, the family moved to Galveston, Texas, where, several months before her marriage to Charles ended in 1976, Jeanne began substitute teaching at Ball High School while completing the coursework required to become certified to teach in Texas. She always felt fortunate and grateful that in 1976 she was able to quickly land a permanent, fulltime position teaching vocational home economics at Ball High, where she became a member of the Association of Texas Professional Educators, was an FHA sponsor, and served some time as Department Chair before retiring in 1998, after 23 years.
While teaching, she began dating handsome English teacher William “Bill” Henry Hall. Not only did each of her daughters take Bill's English class, they were all at Ball High at the same time during the 1977-78 school year! The family celebrated many occasions over the years, often with champagne, Blue Bell ice cream, or pizza at Mario's on the seawall. Jeanne and Bill were married on July 25, 1981, at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, with her twin, Father Eugene Ray Engels, officiating, and three daughters as witnesses.
Jeanne and Bill enjoyed traveling, including trips to Bermuda, Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, France, Germany (where they visited her son Chris, who was stationed there in the army), Austria, Amsterdam, and Italy. In addition, Jeanne traveled to Guatemala where her twin Ray was a missionary at the time, and she and her four children traveled with Ray by car to Nuevo Laredo, Monterrey, and Guanajuato, Mexico. There were also countless trips to Louisiana to visit her brothers and sisters and their many children and grandchildren. The last gathering with all 11 siblings and their spouses was in 1990.
Jeanne was a devout, lifelong Catholic and longtime parishioner, Eucharistic Minister, and Altar Society member at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Galveston, until its closure following Hurricane Ike in 2009. Afterward, she attended St. Patrick Catholic Church, but had a particular fondness for Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Jeanne took great pride in being a wife, mother, and grandmother, and enjoyed gourmet cooking and entertaining, gardening, sewing, beachcombing, shell and shark tooth collecting, and simply staying active. She was an amazing cook, and holiday get-togethers at her home were always a pleasure, even more so as the family grew. You knew you were special if she gave you a jar of her homemade strawberry fig jam, the figs from a tree in her backyard. She took photos at every opportunity and organized hundreds of pictures in binders to leave her children, and shared them with family and friends at every opportunity. She loved antiques and collecting beautiful things, especially when she could get a great price, a passion she shared with her twin, Ray. Her favorite collection was her miniature sewing machines which fill a nine-shelf china cabinet, but she also collected oyster plates, American Fostoria, French drip coffee pots, Van Briggle pottery, books on Galveston and the 1900 Storm, cookbooks galore, and more. Her favorite animal was the horse, and she spoke passionately about the horseback riding days of her youth, always wanting to ride again. She kindly tolerated dogs, but she adored her cats, most recently, Hobbes the Second. The few times she relaxed, she could often be found in one of several rocking chairs in her home, but while her house was her joy, her delight was her garden, whether picking up or planting, or sitting on the backyard swing with family or on the front porch with neighbors and friends – that was where she wanted to be.
Jeanne compiled three books. Two were for her twin, Ray: one on his 1961-1974 missionary work in Guatemala and the other, a two-volume set of his "My Dear Friends" letters to his parishioners at St. John the Evangelist Church in Plaquemine, Louisiana. The third, "A Tribute to the Engels Family Military Service 1915-1963," outlined the military careers of her father and seven brothers. She also compiled a booklet "Gems of Devotion" of her favorite prayers, dedicating it to Ray after his death.
Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, brothers Frederick “Fritz” Gerard Engels Sr., Theon “Ted” Charles Engels Sr., Father Eugene Ray Engels, Joseph Arthur Engels Jr., John Bertram “Bert” Engels Sr., James “Henry” Engels, and Thomas “Marionneaux” Engels Sr., and sisters Anna Marie Engels Babin, Sallie Ann Engels Nijoka, and Julia “Jul” Augusta Engels Watts.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 37 years, Bill Hall, daughters Suzanne Caillouet and husband Mike Remore of Friendswood, Theresa Caillouet and partner Jeff Jilg of Austin, and Michelle Caillouet Bailey and husband Stephen Bailey of Littleton Colorado, son Chris Caillouet of Austin, stepson Andrew William Hall and wife Rebecca Ann Hughes Hall of Galveston, granddaughters Adrienne Marie and husband Daniel Robert George of Rosamond California, Madeleine Rose Remore of Webster, Emily Faith Hall of Galveston, grandsons James Arthur Bailey of Boulder Colorado, Eric Cameron Winkler of Friendswood, Charles Anthony Bailey of Denver Colorado, John William Bailey of Denver Colorado, and great granddaughter Camille Harper George of Rosamond California. She is also survived by dozens and dozens of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, etc.
The family extends its thanks for the comfort and care received by The Cottages at Clear Lake and Altus Hospice Care.
There will be a Memorial Mass at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 18, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Orrin Halepeska and Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating. There will be a reception following the Mass. Jeanne will be interred at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice.
“Happy Mother’s Day to our Dear Mom”.
