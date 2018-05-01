Conrad Vann, 83, of Texas City passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Mainland Center Hospital with his loving wife by his side. Conrad was born September 13, 1934 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to Victor Vann and Ada Johnson Vann.
He was a resident of Galveston County for 46 years. He was a veteran of the United States Marines, member of First Christian Church Texas City, an active member of the Lowry Center. He belonged to the UFCW Local Union, working most of his life as a produce Manager for Kroger and Weingarten. After retiring in 1992, his passion was running, completing over 35 marathons, including Boston, and numerous 5 and 10K runs. He enjoyed doing some sprint triathlons and 50K endurance runs.
When Conrad wasn’t running, he could be found rebuilding old houses. His hobby was gardening and he loved watching his efforts grow. He spent much time on the water; boating, fishing, wind surfing or kayaking, living life to the fullest. He worked hard and played hard until he could do no more.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Philip Vann and step-daughter Julie Stewart.
Conrad is survived by his wife of 48 years Marjalee Vann; son Victor Vann, step-daughter Janet Broglen and husband Bobby, two step-sons, Mike Blakeman, Jeff Blakeman and wife Lisa; sister-in-law Penny Yokubaitis and husband Dan, twelve grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
He was blessed with many friends and special friend Robert Webb.
My run on earth has ended. Jesus waits for me. I’m running home to Glory now that I am set free.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018 at First Christian Church Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.