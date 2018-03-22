GALVESTON—

Kenneth Wayne Schultz, 61, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

TEXAS CITY—Charles “Chuck” Thompson, age 81, passed away Monday, March 19, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com

TEXAS CITY—

Arthur Neal Purse, 92, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300

SANTA FE—

Mrs. Mary Ann Mote Curley, 71, passed from this life Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.

