IN LOVING MEMORY
LIAM THOMAS GAGE
AUGUST 10, 2015 ~ APRIL 1, 2018
Our precious little boy, Liam Thomas Gage, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018, after an unfortunate accident. Liam lived a lifetime in his short two and a half years. There wasn’t a mud puddle left that he hadn’t played in, a hole in the yard that he hadn’t dug up, or mischief he hadn’t gotten into with his partner in crime dog companion, Gaz. Never a day went by when he wasn’t running around carrying his beloved Snoopy and special shirt every where he went and his fascination never wavered for Tonka trucks and excavators. His bright twinkly eyes and sweet smile endeared him to all who knew him. Liam was a ball of energy, so full of life and brought laughter, joy, happiness and love to everyone who’s life he touched.
Those left to cherish his sweet and precious memory are his parents, Robbie and Michael Gage, his three older brothers, Solon, Nicholas and Corbin. Grand parents, Debbie and Keith Byers, Denise Deauquier, Gloria and John Rabon, Virgil and Patti Gage and Thomas Tomblin. Great grand mothers, Betty Chaisson and Frances Meenan. Aunts and uncles, Amanda and John Hampton, Ronnie and Elizabeth Byers, Robert Deauquier II and Rebecca Leach, Amber and Timothy Cermeno, Elizabeth Brucks. Great aunts and uncles, Janet and Mickey Gill, Michael Chaisson and Dana Trussell, Betty and Carl Mott as well as numerous cousins, other relatives and friends who loved Liam very much.
Liam is preceded in death by his grand father, Robert Deauquier, and his great grand parents, W. Ronald Chaisson, Lloyd B. Deauquier, Francis E. Meenan, Doyle and Mary Gage.
A Celebration Of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018 at Moody Gardens Hotel in the Floral Ballroom A, 7 Hope Blvd., Galveston, Texas 77554. Fellowship will be held immediately following the service, at the Bayou Vista Municipal Building (above City Hall) 2929 Highway 6, BayouVista, TX 77563.
