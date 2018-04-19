Guy Roy English Jr., “Bubbie”, 54, of La Marque passed away in Texas City on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Guy was born on August 7, 1963 in Freeport, Texas to Guy and Glenda English. He was a life-long resident of La Marque for over 50 years.
He worked in the cooling tower industry as a carpenter for over 30 years, and had many friends.
Bubbie is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Steve Lynn English. He is survived by his son, Guy Roy English III and wife Brandi, granddaughter Caylee, grandson Brodee, his daughter Stevie English and grandson Camden, his sisters, Dianne Hill and husband Tim, Sandy Searcy and husband Todd, nephews Johnny Watts, Devon English, Henry Wyatt English, nieces Amber Bostick, Lacey English, Toni Tantillo and Megan Searcy as well as many great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. David Smith officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.