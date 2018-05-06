Lieutenant-Commander William H. Mitchell Jr., 79, died peacefully in his VA Hospice room in Dallas, TX on April 25th, 2018.
A Vietnam Veteran, Bill served his country honorably for 21 years as a Naval Officer.
To view full obituary please follow this link: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/carrollton-tx/william-mitchell-7833924
