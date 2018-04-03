De La Rosa
Life celebration for Marcos De La Rosa will be held today at 12:30pm at Forest Park Funeral Home in Webster, TX interment will follow.
Ewing
Funeral services for Tammy Robinson-Ewing will be held today at 10:00am at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.
Moreno IV
Funeral services for Pedro Moreno, IV will be held today at 1:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, TX.
Parker
Memorial services for Lucy Parker will be held today at 11:00am at the Abundant Life Christian Center in La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Brookside Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Houston, TX.
Prejean
Services for Camilla Prejean will be held today at 10:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
