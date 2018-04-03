De La Rosa

Life celebration for Marcos De La Rosa will be held today at 12:30pm at Forest Park Funeral Home in Webster, TX interment will follow.

Ewing

Funeral services for Tammy Robinson-Ewing will be held today at 10:00am at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.

Moreno IV

Funeral services for Pedro Moreno, IV will be held today at 1:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, TX.

Parker

Memorial services for Lucy Parker will be held today at 11:00am at the Abundant Life Christian Center in La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Brookside Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Houston, TX.

Prejean

Services for Camilla Prejean will be held today at 10:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription